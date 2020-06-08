



Chicago bars and restaurants are one step closer to being able to sell cocktails to go, after the City Council License Committee approved an ordinance allowing them to offer pre-mixed drinks for pickup or delivery.

The measure mirrors a state law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker last week, allowing cocktails to go statewide, subject to approval by local governments.

The ordinance would allow bars and restaurants with liquor licenses, but not liquor stores, to offer pre-mixed cocktails for pickup or delivery. The cocktails would have to be sold in sealed, labeled, tamper-evident containers. Third-party delivery companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats would be prohibited from delivering cocktails.

The restaurant and bar industry has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Until last week, restaurants were only allowed to be open for delivery or curbside pickup. Starting June 3, Chicago restaurants and bars that serve food have been allowed to open for outdoor dining, but indoor service is still prohibited.

“This ordinance will provide an added source of potential revenue for bars and restaurants that have been impacted by COVID-19, while maintaining the highest level of health and safety,” Chicago Liquor Control Commissioner Shannon Trotter told the License Committee on Monday.

The License Committee unanimously approved the ordinance on Monday, and the full City Council will vote on final approval of the measure on June 17. However, several aldermen said they want the city to do more to help struggling bars and restaurants — such as allowing bars that don’t serve food to open sidewalk cafes or rooftop bars, and allowing limited indoor service at restaurants.

While the state has allowed bars and taverns with outdoor seating to reopen those areas under Phase 3 of the statewide reopening plan, the city kept bars that don’t serve food closed. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said it would be less likely social distancing would be properly observed at such establishments due to lowered inhibitions when people drink but don’t dine.

Those same bars would now be able to sell beer, wine, and pre-mixed cocktails for pickup or delivery, but Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), owner of Ann Sather Restaurants, expressed doubts many taverns would bring back employees for such limited sales.

Tunney said as many as a third of the city’s restaurants won’t be able to reopen even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. He said allowing cocktails to go is just one small step to helping the industry survive, especially given that liquor stores were allowed to remain open throughout the stay-at-home order.

“You hear the desperation of the tavern owners, and the fact that packaged liquor establishments have been not closed,” Tunney said. “We’ve got to find a way to get these taverns partially open. If I was a tavern owner, I’m not sure I’d bring in help just to do this (cocktails to go).”

Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia suggested the state allow what he called “Phase 3.5” for reopening the economy, and allow restaurants to open limited indoor seating, as long as proper social distancing is observed.

“As you can tell, every regulatory and legislative action the city takes to provide relief matters. That’s why we’ve got to get indoor dining open as soon as possible,” he said.

Toia said restaurant sales in Illinois are currently down approximately 80% and bar sales are down about 90%. He also said 86% of restaurants have said it’s unlikely they’ll be profitable within the next six months, and 98% have laid off or furloughed employees.

The Illinois Restaurant Association has estimated more than 321,000 restaurant employees statewide have been laid off or furloughed this year, out of 594,000 people working in the industry at the start of 2020. Toia said 20% to 30% of restaurants in Illinois might never reopen after the pandemic.

“We estimate that the Illinois restaurant and food service industry lost more than $2 billion in sales in April,” he said.

The law allowing cocktails to go is set to expire June 2, 2021, but some aldermen suggested it should be made permanent.