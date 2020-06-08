



— We now know Chicago Police have arrested 2,655 people for civil unrest and disorderly conduct since May 29, and 788 people were arrested for looting.

On Monday, one community that was spared much of the violence was coming turning to help another that was hit hard.

As CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reported, getting access to food and supplies is a challenge in Auburn Gresham. The area was considered a food desert before civil unrest forced many of the stores here to board up and close up for the moment.

Now, the nearest store is 30 to 45 minutes away – and that’s for those with cars.

But 60 blocks north in Pilsen, they’re pitching in to help.

The Pilsen Food Pantry already serves those in need. But when they heard of the struggles of the South Side community to access food and supplies, they felt compelled to help.

The call went out for a special food drive, focusing on baby needs. People all over the Chicago area responded, from the northern suburbs to Lincoln Square and Pilsen itself.

The response was overwhelming.

“The drive generated 32,000 diapers, 100,000 baby wipes, 100,000 ounces of baby formula,” said Dr. Evelyn Figueroa of the Pilsen Food Pantry.

“I can’t just let them suffer down there,” said Olivier Alexander of Wilmette. “Something has to be done, and it’s only going to be done by the community.”

“I feel like we are blessed to have people come out and help us not only think about themselves and think about other people,” said Rebekah Wise of Auburn Greshham.

Wise is a single mom raising two small sons. She will be among those who can pick up the supplies on Tuesday.

It is all being coordinated by the Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corporation.