SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — The CBS 2 Morning Insiders recently learned some branches of government are telling homeowners to skip part of their property tax payments – not just delay them, but skip them for good.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas traveled out to Schaumburg to see what’s going on.

The Schaumburg Township Public Library is finally back open, but COVID-19 has rewritten its story.

“We want to see people use our resources,” said library board president Anita Forte-Scott. “For the last couple of months we’ve had to pivot and pivot quickly.”

The pandemic led to curbside pickup. They are even quarantining books for safety after they’re returned.

And those aren’t the only plot twists. The library’s board of trustees also cracked open their own books – financial books – to see what they could do to help taxpayers.

“We understand so many people have been furloughed or laid off from their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Forte-Scott said.

Forte-Scott said the library has $1.5 million in savings, so it’s digging into those funds. And on the upcoming tax bills, it is asking for $1.5 million less from homeowners.

Depending on your bill, that could save you around $20 to $40.

“If you need groceries for your family, you need gas in your car, you need to to help out a family member, use it for that,” Forte-Scott said.

It applies to any homeowner in Schaumburg Township.

And it turns out the library district in Schaumburg Township is not the only one with the plan. Schaumburg Township said it was inspired by the Niles Main Library, which announced a $1 million tax abatement in May.

Tax bills are typically due in early August, but the county says due to COVID-19, property owners this year have until Oct. 1 to avoid penalties.