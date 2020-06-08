CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago Police officers apparently have become the targets of doxing attacks, in which their personal information is being shared on social media, CBS 2 has learned.
“The Department was made aware of multiple incidents in which the personal information of multiple officers have been shared on social media in a malicious manner, a practice known as ‘doxing,’” Chicago Police said in a statement. “As we are notified of these incidents happening, we immediately take the appropriate steps to have the content taken down for the safety of our officers and their families.”
In a doxing attack, someone spams an individual’s personal information such as a phone number and/or an address so as to enable harassment.
“The safety of our officers is our top priority and we are actively taking steps to protect them while they protect this city,” police said in the statement.