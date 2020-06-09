EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The CTA has suspended service on the Yellow Line, after a train derailed in north suburban Evanston.
Strong winds toppled a tree into the tracks, and the train could not stop.
“The tree kind of almost flipped over,” one woman said at the scene. “It was tilted at the end. A lot of branches came down.”
Yellow Line service was halted around 4:10 p.m., after a Skokie Swift train derailed in the trench where the line runs, near Asbury Avenue. Evanston Police said all passengers were safely evacuated from the train.
One person was injured.
“We are working to restore service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” the CTA tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
Asbury will remain closed between Brummel and Mulford due to a train derailment on the Skokie Swift CTA. All passengers have been safely evacuated from the train. Check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/MmNW4kgcpQ
— Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) June 9, 2020
The CTA suggested passengers use the #97 Skokie bus as an alternative. A shuttle bus also is available between the Howard and Dempster-Skokie stations.
Evanston Police said Asbury Avenue also is closed between Brummel and Mulford streets due to the derailment.