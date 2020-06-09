CHICAGO (CBS)– Winthrop Harbor is under an Emergency Boil Order due to a loss of water pressure at the Lake County Public Water District.
The boil order for the village went into effect at 5 a.m. as a precautionary measure.
“The order is for the entire Village of Winthrop Harbor not on well supplies as well as the North
Point Marina,” Lake County officials stated in a written statement. ”
Guidelines from the Lake County Health Department for water us during this time are available online at www.winthropharbor.com in the Public Works Document Section.