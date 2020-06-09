REALTIME WEATHER:Tornado Warning In Will, Kankakee Counties
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago has lost a great newsman, and we at CBS 2 have lost a friend and a great competitor.

Dick Johnson, a reporter at NBC 5 for nearly two decades and before that at ABC 7 for nearly two decades before that, has died at the age of 66.

Johnson arrived at ABC 7 in 1982, back when Fahey Flynn was still among that station’s main anchors. He moved to NBC 5 in 2002, where he had been a reporter and weekend news anchor most recently.

Johnson had won about every award of note, but he was most noted as a gracious competitor and rock-solid writer. He was funny, with a booming baritone and a light-up-the-room laugh, as CBS 2’s Brad Edwards pointed out on Twitter.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams also mourned Johnson on Twitter. Williams noted that Johnson had sent him a gracious note just last week upon hearing about CBS 2’s coverage of the unrest in Chicago on Saturday, May 30:

“I’m heartbroken. Dick was an outstanding reporter and anchor and a wonderful guy to be with on a story. Just last week he sent me a warm and gracious note. Said he hoped to be back at work soon. I’m so sorry that didn’t happen.”

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov tweeted: “It was an honor and a privilege to have known and worked in the field with him. So very sad. But what a wonderful man.”

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey remembered first meeting Johnson when she was 14.

“His passion for community theater made my magical summers with the Community House Players possible,” Hickey tweeted. “More than a decade later, we reconnected as fellow reporters. He was the quintessential newsman. Kind and so smart.”

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas tweeted: “RIP Dick. Thank you for working tirelessly to uncover the truth for Chicago. We are better off because of it.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also eulogized Johnson.

“Dick was always a true gentlemen and professional,” the mayor wrote on Twitter. “His passion for journalism and the craft of a great story was unmatched. Our deepest condolences to Dick’s family and many colleagues.”

Johnson’s colleague Carol Marin, a onetime CBS 2 anchor, tweeted: “NBC5’s Dick Johnson was the best kind of newsman. Smart, thorough, nimble when deadlines were crashing around him. No cliches. Just facts, fairness, and great writing. And he was funny! What a loss to all who knew him. But especially to his loving family.”

Former CBS 2 and Fox 32 anchor Robin Robinson tweeted, “We’ve lost a good one.”

A preexisting condition had Johnson isolating in Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic. He passed away Tuesday morning of pulmonary fibrosis.

Johnson is survived by a wife and three children, and a lot of good deeds.