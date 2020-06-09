CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old man from the Austin neighborhood has been charged with attempted murder, after police say he shot an officer in his protective vest early Monday.
Around 12:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a domestic incident at a home in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue. Police said Lovell Polk fired several shots into the floor before running out of the house.
Polk came back in the house through a basement door. Police said the man shot an officer who was at the top of the stairs, hitting him in the shoulder. The bullet was stopped by the officer’s protective vest.
The officer returned fire, but Polk was not wounded.
Polk fled the home again, but was found a few blocks away in the 300 block of North Latrobe Avenue, according to police. He was arrested, and officers recovered a gun at the scene.
Polk has been charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He is due to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.
The officer who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, and is expected to recover. No one else was injured.