Theo Epstein Says Cubs Planning To Create Diversity Committee"The majority of people that I’ve hired, if I’m being honest, have similar backgrounds as me and look a lot like me,” Epstein said. “That’s something that I need to ask myself why. I need to question my own assumptions, my own attitudes. I need to find a way to be better.”

Mount Carmel's Ed Howard Swings For The Fences For The Upcoming Amateur Draft"I've been here since I was 12 years old. They just help me on the field and off the field. They help me mature as a player, mentally and physically."

Colonial Country Club: Profile Of Hogan's Alley, Home Of The Horrible HorseshoeOne of the PGA Tour's classic venues, Colonial Country Club welcomes the Charles Schwab Challenge to Fort Worth.

Sam Acho Gathers Pro Athletes From Most Chicago Teams To West Side EventsFormer Bears linebacker Sam Acho helped coordinate a pretty cool event this week at the By The Hand Club For Kids on Chicago's West.

Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Company Commits $100 Million To Improve Black LivesMichael Jordan and his Jordan Brand company will donate $100 million over 10 years " to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education. "

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Picks: Can Charlotte Flair, Adam Cole Retain?WWE dusts off In Your House for the next NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, with Charlotte Flair and Adam Cole both defending titles.