CHICAGO (CBS) — With tax revenue plummeting due to most Chicago businesses being closed for nearly three months, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is facing an estimated $700 million budget deficit this year alone.
“That’s a sobering number, and it presents a sobering challenge any way you look at it,” Lightfoot said Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
The mayor said, while many businesses are now reopening under Phase 3 of the statewide “Restore Illinois” plan, the city will continue facing “significant budgetary challenges” this year.
“Nothing about this moment that we are in is ordinary or easy, and that’s been true since COVID-19 came to Chicago,” she said. “As we move forward we will continue to be guided by our values of equity, inclusion, and transparency in everything that we do, whatever challenges we face.”
The mayor said all options, including a possible property tax hike and layoffs, must remain on the table to address that budget shortfall.
“Those are the last tools that I want to use, but I can’t take any of them off the table,” she said.
This is a developing story…