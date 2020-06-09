Former Cub Doug Glanville: We Could All Benefit From Baseball Right NowThe fate of the Major League Baseball season is bouncing back and forth like a baserunner caught in a rundown.

'Want People To Keep This Same Energy Going Forward': Laila Ali And Swin Cash Discuss Protests, Activism In Sports On 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Sports NetworkThe legendary boxer and basketball player have an honest discussion about the racism they have faced in sports in America.

Chicago Bears End Offseason Program EarlyTraining camp is expected to open in late July. The Bears first preseason game is August 15 against Cleveland.

Charles Schwab Will Be 'A Production Unlike Any Golf Production We've Ever Done,' Says CBS Sports' Sean McManusThe PGA Tour returns with the Charles Schwab Challenge, offering the sports-starved public a taste of what live sports will look like in the coronavirus future.

US Women's Team Wants Soccer Federation To Repeal Anthem PolicyThe U.S. women's team also wants the federation to state publicly that the policy was wrong and issue an apology to the team's black players and supporters.

Theo Epstein Says Cubs Planning To Create Diversity Committee"The majority of people that I’ve hired, if I’m being honest, have similar backgrounds as me and look a lot like me,” Epstein said. “That’s something that I need to ask myself why. I need to question my own assumptions, my own attitudes. I need to find a way to be better.”