BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Bolingbrook were searching Tuesday night for a man who pointed a gun at a driver in a suspected road rage incident earlier in the day.
Around 11:20 p.m., a woman reported that she was headed east on Boughton Road at Brighton Lane, when came across two vehicles – a black pickup truck and a white Lincoln MKZ – whose drivers appeared to be in a road rage incident.
The woman inadvertently ended up between the two vehicles in her own car, police said.
The man in the MKZ slammed on the brakes – causing the woman to make an evasive maneuver, police said.
As the woman passed the MKZ, the man driving it pointed a handgun at her, police said. Video was posted to social media, and the police released a still image.
Bolingbrook police asked for assistance in finding the driver of the white MKZ. Anyone with information is asked to call Bolingbrook police at (630) 226-8670.