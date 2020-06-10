CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe storms with strong winds are causing damage in northwest Indiana.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for southern Will County, Kankakee County, southeastern Cook County and northern Lake County in Indiana until 9:30 a.m.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, the National Weather Service reported wind gusts in Gary, Indiana at nearly 70 miles per hour. In Dyer, Indiana, strong winds caused damage to the roof of a home located at Calumet and 213th avenues.
Fisher & White Oak Munster @NWSChicago pic.twitter.com/1G2Nbq5Vyj
— Paul Goddard (@PGoddardSVL) June 10, 2020
In Munster, Indiana, there were reports of downed trees caused by the storms. Small hail was also reported in both Munster and Dyer.
An Areal Flood Advisory remains in place for southern Cook and Lake County in Indiana until 11:30 AM.
Additional showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon.
Damage was also reported in Manteno near Kankakee where there were reports that a pole split in half. This led to downed wires.
In Chicago, downed trees have led to a power outage in Englewood.
This is a developing story.