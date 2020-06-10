CHICAGO (CBS) — Convention business at McCormick Place has stopped due to COVID-19. The massive convention space was even turned into a treatment center during the peak of the outbreak. So what is the status of 38 McCormick Place events between now and the end of the year?

Here are the numbers: 16 are canceled; one will now be a virtual event; and one will now take place in July, 2021. The other 20 are either still deciding or are scheduled.

Here is a list:

Canceled – RetailX, Tuesday, June 09 – Thursday, June 11. Attendance: 15,000

Canceled – Pershing INSITE 2020, Wednesday, June 10 – Friday, June 12. Attendance: 2,000

Canceled – American Diabetes Association’s 80th Scientific Sessions, Friday, June 12 – Tuesday, June 16. Attendance: 15,000

Canceled – KeHE Holiday Show, Wednesday, June 17 – Thursday, June 18. Attendance: 5,000

Canceled – ASM Microbe 2020, Thursday, June 18 – Monday, June 22 Attendance: 10,000

Canceled – Connected Claims USA, Wednesday, June 24 – Thursday, June 25 Attendance: 1,000

Canceled – American Library Association Annual Conference & Exhibits, Thursday, June 25 – Tuesday, June 30. Attendance: 26,362

Canceled – NIKE National Invitational Tournament 2020, Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12. Attendance: 30,059

Canceled – IFT Annual Meeting and Food Expo 2020, Sunday, July 12 – Wednesday, July 15. Attendance: 23,330

Under review – Rock & Roll Chicago Race Expo 2020, Friday, July 17 – Sunday, July 19. Attendance: 27,125

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of everyone in our race community. We have been following and will continue to follow the direction and recommendations of public health agencies and local authorities. We are currently reviewing how the announcement made by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events impacts Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicago Half Marathon scheduled for July 18-19. Stay tuned to http://www.runrocknroll.com/updates for the latest information.”

Canceled: AEC Next & SPAR 3D & GeoWeek 2020, Monday, July 27 – Wednesday, July 29. Attendance: 2,000

Canceled – 2020 Government Procurement Contracting Symposium, Wednesday, July 29 – Wednesday, July 29

Cancelled – Oddities and Curiosities Expo, Saturday, August 1. Attendance: 8,000

Canceled – Independent Garden Center Show 2020, Tuesday, August 11 – Thursday, August 13. Attendance: 8,000

Canceled – Pri-Med Chicag, Tuesday, August 18 – Wednesday, August 19

Canceled – Black Women’s Expo, Friday, August 21 – Sunday, August 23. Attendance: 29,800

Canceled – International Manufacturing Technology Show, Monday, September 14 – Saturday, September 19. Attendance: 129,415

Scheduled – Digital Summit 2020, Wednesday, September 30 – Thursday, October 1

“At this time we are working closely with the venue, as we do with all of our events.”

Scheduled – ASI 2020 Chicago, Wednesday, September 30 – Thursday, October 1. Attendance: 6,345

“Our trade show in Chicago remains on as scheduled from September 30-October 1.”

Scheduled – IFMA’s World Workplace 2020, Wednesday, September 30 – Friday, October 2. Attendance: 5,000

Undecided – National Electrical Contractors Association Annual National Convention, Saturday, October 3- Tuesday, October 6. Attendance: 7,000

“We will have more details for you after Monday, June 15. We are currently in conversation with our contacts in Chicago to decide whether the NECA 2020 Convention and Trade Show will be 100% virtual or a hybrid event…Convention will still be happening and registration opens up on July 1.”

Undecided: American College of Surgeons, Sunday, October 4 – Thursday, October 8. Attendance: 12,379

“We should have an update with more specifics by the end of June.”

Undecided – 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Health & Fitness Expo, Friday, October 9 – Sunday, October 11. Attendance: 141,500

“The latest update provided to runners is available on the event website (https://www.chicagomarathon.com/runners/rules-safety/event-update/). We continue to carefully monitor the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and are working closely with city and state officials to align our preparations with their re-opening framework. As part of our commitment to keep everyone informed about any decisions, we will update the statement on the event website as additional information becomes available.”

Scheduled – 2020 Chicago National College Fair, Saturday, October 10. Attendance: 10,000

Scheduled – IEEE – PES Transmission & Distribution Conference & Exposition, Tuesday, October 13 – Thursday, October 15. Attendance: 12,000

“As of now, T&D is still on schedule as an in-person meeting in Chicago.”

Undecided: American Academy of Family Physicians, Tuesday, October 13 – Saturday, October 17 Attendance: 10,000

“A decision has not been made yet.”

Undecided: CHEST 2020, Saturday, October 17 – Wednesday, October 21 Attendance: 8,500

“We still have not made a decision on wether it will still be in person or if it will be virtual this year. I would recommend checking back next month since information on COVID-19 changes daily.”

Scheduled – National Workers’ Compensation and Disability Conference & Expo, Wednesday, October 21 – Friday, October 23. Attendance: 4,000

“It’s business as usual so far.”

Scheduled- ISSA Show North America 2020, Monday, October 26 – Thursday, October 29. Attendance: 17,000

Scheduled – PACK EXPO and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, Sunday, November 08 – Wednesday, November 11. Attendance: 71,000

“As of today, we are scheduled to have our show and are planning for a successful and safe event for all. Unfortunately, the lack of clarity in both the governor’s and mayor’s plans around when and if large events will be allowed to take place make it impossible for us to be confident in whether or not we will have our show. As such we are looking at and planning for a variety of scenarios, but until we get clarification from the governor, we cannot make any final decisions. Our hands are tied.

Beyond that, we think the best way to sum up our situation is stated in the letter below, which we sent to the governor’s and mayor’s offices today. We hope that they will understand the difficult position that we are in, and will provide the needed guidance.”

Scheduled – American Physical Society APS DFD 2020 Event, Sunday, November 22 – Tuesday, November 24. Attendance: 3,400

Virtual event – Radiological Society of North America, Sunday, November 29 – Friday, December 04. Attendance: 52,985

“The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 106th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting will be held as an all-virtual event (Nov. 29 – Dec. 5).”

Scheduled/Undecided – Learning Forward 2020 Annual Conference, Saturday, December 5 – Wednesday, December 9

“As an association that works with public school educators K-12, and that is who are attendees are, we are still trying to determine if this would work and are uncertain. We really need more information on best practices, and social distancing protocols from the hotels, convention center, transportation, etc.”

Postponed Until 2021 –SharePoint Fest 2020, Monday, December 7 – Friday, December 11. Attendance: 500

“SharePoint Fest Chicago has been rescheduled to July 26-30, 2021.”

The reason? “Health and safety as well as with the reopening phases it looks like we wouldn’t be able to hold our event at that time.”

Scheduled – USA CBD Expo 2020, Friday, December 11 – Sunday, December 13

“We are constantly talking to the convention center to stay up to date on any changes, but as of right now our event is still scheduled as planned at this time.”

Scheduled – AACC Annual Meeting, Sunday, December 13 – Thursday, December 17. Attendance: 20,000

“We are still a go for our meeting and have no plans to cancel.”

Scheduled – The Midwest Clinic 2020 An International Band and Orchestra Conference, Wednesday, December 16 – Saturday, December 19 Attendance: 18,000

Scheduled – MAS-ICNA Annual Convention, Saturday, December 26 – Monday, December 28. Attendance: 22,130