By Samah Assad, Dave Savini

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another family who said they are traumatized after Chicago Police wrongly raided their home and pointed guns at them is suing the city.

Attorney Al Hofeld, Jr. represents the Lyons family and filed a federal lawsuit on their behalf Thursday morning. The complaint alleges excessive force and violations of the police department’s new search warrant policy.

There have now been more than a dozen wrong raids lawsuits filed in the cases CBS 2 Investigators uncovered over the last two years.

CBS 2 first reported the wrong raid on the Lyons home Wednesday. The report and data analysis also revealed alarming racial disparities about where Chicago Police officers execute search warrants the most. From 2016 to 2019, the majority of search warrants were executed in Black and Latino communities. In many of these cases, police did not make any arrests or recover property.

That’s what Sharon Lyons said happened to her family on Feb. 26 at her home in Back of the Yards. She said officers burst into her home with guns drawn and pointed guns at her and her 4-year-old granddaughter, Lillie.

“They had the guns pointed at me, telling me to get down,” Sharon said. “I got down. I keep asking them, ‘What’s going on? Please tell me what’s going on.’ I’ve never been through nothing like this. They just kept saying they had a search warrant.”

According to the complaint for search warrant, police were looking for a person officers only knew by the name of “Blondie.” A paid confidential informant told police they saw “Blondie” selling heroin at the family’s address, records show. In these documents police described the target as “a black transgendered woman” with a “medium length blonde wig,” who weighs 150 pounds and is between 5 foot 7 inches and 5 foot 9 inches tall.

Other than driving the informant past the building, police documents show they did not take any additional steps to independently verify the informant’s tip, such as surveillance, property records checks or any other research. That, despite police’s commitments to more training and oversight on the process with its new policy just one month earlier.

The policy changes were prompted by CBS 2’s ongoing investigation that revealed officers repeatedly failing to independently verify tips. They then raided the wrong homes and traumatized innocent families — the subject of a CBS 2 documentary, “[un]warranted.”

“The way I feel and what I’m going through right now, I feel their pain,” Sharon said. “I know what they’ve been through because I’ve been through the same thing. I can’t sleep at night.”

CBS 2’s reporting found the police department does not have a mechanism to track wrong raids. There is also no indication the department disciplined officers involved in any of the incidents we uncovered. In an interview, newly appointed Supt. David Brown said he plans to put a system in place to document them. Police have not yet provided specifics on what tracking that would look like.