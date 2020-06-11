CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Park District is still offering summer day camp. Online registration opens at 9 a.m. Thursday for parks west of California Avenue.
This summer, there will be smaller groups, so kids can social distance and that means less spots are available.
Kids will also be required to wear masks and must bring their own water. Drinking fountains will not be available.
There are no field trips this year either and no swimming.
But there’s still a lot of fun day camp experiences, like arts and crafts, non-contact sports and STEM activities. The camps are also shorter. They’ll run from July 6 to August 14.
Lunch and snacks will be provided.