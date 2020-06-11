CHICAGO (CBS) — Even when people live miles apart, they can still be neighbors and care about each other.
Residents in Edgewater on Chicago’s North Side are reaching out to people and businesses who need a hand in North Lawndale on the West Side.
They held a food and supply drive Thursday morning. One organizer, Illinois State Senator Heather Steans (D-7th) said she heard heartfelt stories from her colleagues in South and West Side districts.
People brought food, baby supplies, masks and more to a fire station on North Clark. The items collected were brought to the Harmony Community Church at 19th and Millard.