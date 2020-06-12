CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Class of 2020 won’t have in-person graduation ceremonies, but an all-star lineup will help those students celebrate the milestone on Sunday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the virtual event Graduation 2020 For Chicago By Chicago will be part inspiration, part celebration and overall recognition of the achievements of Chicago seniors who had their ceremonies cancelled because of COVID-19. It’s described as “a live, commercial-free 60-minute ceremony hosted and co-created by the City of Chicago and Citadel to recognize the achievements and tenacity of the Class of 2020.”

Seniors will get to have a one-of-a-kind ceremony with Oprah Winfrey delivering the commencement address for the class of 2020.

The ceremony can be seen Sunday June 14, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on CBS 2.

“This is an incredible opportunity to give the graduates of 2020 the celebration they deserve,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “Completing high school is a momentous occasion and while this year’s graduation ceremony might not be what they expected, this is an opportunity to send our students off in style.”

“Hamilton” actor Miguel Cervantes will be the event’s emcee. He’ll be joined by other celebrities including Chicago native and “The Voice” finalist Katie Kadan, who’ll join students singing the national anthem. Chicago’s Common will deliver “an original opening dedication to the 2020 graduates.”

Along with Lightfoot, attending the festivities will be Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, CPS CEO Janice Jackson and the CEO of My Block My Hood My City Jahmal Cole.

Local sports starts will pay tribute to graduating seniors. They include Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks); Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber; Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson; Chicago Bulls’ Daniel Gafford; Chicago Bears’ Charles Leno; and Chicago Sky’s Diamond Deshields and Cheyenne Parker.

There will also be an “after party” celebration following the main event which will include performances by Second City, DJ Khaled, Ellie King, Jagged Little Pill musical performers, Thomas Rhett, Andy Grammer, Louis the Child and X Ambassadors.