CHICAGO (CBS) — The intrusion of cool air is moving into northern Illinois, and as the front sags southward, temperatures will begin to drop.
A steady northeast wind, will bring high waves on Lake Michigan, along with the cooler temperatures. Dangerous rip currents and high waves are expected through Saturday.
It will be unseasonably cool this weekend. The normal high is 78, but we will stay in the 60s Saturday. Even though there will be lots of sun on both Saturday and Sunday, models are hinting at a few sprinkles Saturday night.