CHICAGO (CBS)– We’re getting answers to your unemployment questions as CBS 2 continues Working For Chicago.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos spoke to an employment and labor attorney to ask about denying job offers if you don’t like the offer or concerns about accepting the job due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Ultimately, if an individual receives an offer for what they call suitable work and declines it, they will lose their unemployment insurance benefits,” lawyer Jeremy Glenn said. “In the state of Illinois, employers are encouraged to report a suitable job offer.”
The additional $600 federal unemployment boost through the Care Act is set to end July 31.
As that deadline approaches, there has been much debate about extending it through next year. It seems unlikely that congress will extend the 600 per week benefit.
“If you’re regular unemployment through the state runs out at 26 weeks, there’s an additional 13 weeks available,” Glenn said. “If its’s after July 31, it won’t include the additional $600 but it will include the state calculation of benefits which is about $400 a week.”