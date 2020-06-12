CHICAGO (CBS)– If you’re looking to try eating out again, check out Lakeview this weekend.
Broadway is being shut down from Belmont to Diversey, through the weekend, for the city’s new “Make Way For Dining” program.
Around thirty restaurants will be open, many setting up tables in the street.
Buses and traffic will be re-routed. Side streets in the area will also be closed or have restricted parking. Briar will be closed from Cambridge to Clark; Berry will be closed from Clark to Pine Grove.
Wellington will remain open eastbound and Broadway will be open from Wellington to the Mariano’s garage. Bellevue will be closed between State and east of Rush Street to the alley. Officials said no parking will be permitted within the closed area.