CHICAGO (CBS)– You can now preregister for a driver’s license and ID card online.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced this application program is an approach to save customers time during driver services facility visits.

The application can be found on the Drive Illinois website. Clerks at driver facilities will no longer have to enter all of the data during the visit.

Online visitors will be asked to:

· Choose a license type (REAL ID or standard driver’s license/ID card)

· Choose an application type (renewal or corrected)

· Input designations (organ donor or veteran)

· Choose any corrections to be made to the information on file (address, date of birth, eye color, gender, hair color, height, name, Social Security number or weight)

· Choose the type of required documentation and enter data from those documents (i.e., certified birth certificate for a REAL ID)

After completing the online application, the printed receipt should be brought in-person to the facility.

“Customers using the preregistration application must still bring all of the required paperwork to the Driver Services facility for verification,” state officials said in a written statement.

If the customer does not bring in the receipt, the clerk can enter the customer’s driver’s license or ID card number to access the preregistration application information.

To access the preregistration application process, a customer must have an Illinois driver’s license or ID card that is not suspended, canceled or revoked and has not been expired for more than one year.