CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Pet of the Week is a cat and her name is Samantha.
She is looking for home and she’s very independent. Samantha loves to take naps and she has a strong personality. She enjoys a play session each day and then critically shows off hunting down a laser pointer.
At the end of the day, Samantha will cuddle with you on the bed and sleep with you. Samantha is available at the virtual adoption center at the PAWS Chicago website.
Did you know that if just 2% of pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, we could eliminate unnecessary euthanasia in shelters? Join @petcofoundation & @bobs_skechers by taking the pledge to become a foster and #savepetlives. https://t.co/QgcmYoypsp #PFpartner pic.twitter.com/J9G7Q8r6VL
