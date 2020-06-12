CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:PAWS Chicago, PAWS Pet Of The Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Pet of the Week is a cat and her name is Samantha.

(Credit: PAWS Chicago)

She is looking for home and she’s very independent. Samantha loves to take naps and she has a strong personality. She enjoys a play session each day and then critically shows off hunting down a laser pointer.

At the end of the day, Samantha will cuddle with you on the bed and sleep with you. Samantha is available at the virtual adoption center at the PAWS Chicago website.

 

 