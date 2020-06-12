CHICAGO (CBS) — The Red Cross will open a new permanent blood donation site next week, and is asking donors to help prevent a blood shortage as hospitals resume surgeries and other medical procedures that were put on hold in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new Chicago Blood Donation Site will open Monday inside the Chicago Red Cross Rauner Center at 2200 W. Harrison St.
It’s the first standalone Red Cross location for donors to give blood and platelets in the Chicago area.
Those who donate blood at any Red Cross blood donation site through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
“Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance,” the Red Cross said in a press release.
Donors should make an appointment before arriving at the blood drive, and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive. You can schedule an appointment online.