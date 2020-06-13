CHICAGO (CBS) — A popular sign of the season has finally returned to Chicago, but with a bit of a new look.
The Green City Market in Lincoln Park has reopened near North Avenue and LaSalle Drive, but there are new rules to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Both vendors and customers must wear masks, social distancing is required, and one-way foot traffic is requested, with arrows on the pavement.
Organizers highly encourage shoppers to pre-order via the market’s app, so their purchases will be ready for pick-up at individual booths.
The market is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in June. The first hour is reserved for older shoppers and others vulnerable to COVID-19.