CHICAGO (CBS) — Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark has signed a new directive aimed at preventing deaths in police custody. Clark’s order bans the use of chokeholds and similar police tactics.
The measure would prohibit any potentially deadly maneuvers which restrict the flow of oxygen or blood to the head.
“I want to call on those other black mayors and managers to do the same thing in their cities as well. Examine those policies, and it should not be the type of policy where examination where we’re talking about this two years from now,” Clark said.
The order comes nearly three weeks after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd when he pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.