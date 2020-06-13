CHICAGO (CBS) — El Viejon restaurant in Portage Park has been closed, after police showed up Friday night and told everyone they had to go home.
Owner Juan Alvarado said they were operating with a license from the restaurant that used to be at 5700 W. Irving Park Rd., and had the green light to open.
He said they were observing proper social distancing, but the building owner called police because they had live music on the roof.
A Police Department spokesperson confirmed officers responded to the scene at the request of the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection. Officers at the scene said the city was shutting the restaurant down for overcrowding and other possible violations.
Now Alvarado has shut down the restaurant.