Filed Under:Benjamin Lot, Chicago, Chicago Police, Chicago Police Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old Missouri man has been charged with throwing a brick through a Chicago police station window.

Benjamin Lott is charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to government property.

Police say Lott was arrested on Saturday at about 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Addison in Lakeview after he was seen throwing a brick through the station’s window pane.

He is expected in bond court Sunday.