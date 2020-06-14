CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old Missouri man has been charged with throwing a brick through a Chicago police station window.
Benjamin Lott is charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to government property.
Police say Lott was arrested on Saturday at about 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Addison in Lakeview after he was seen throwing a brick through the station’s window pane.
He is expected in bond court Sunday.