CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot took part in a special town hall on CNN Sunday night for an in-depth discussion on police reform and racial justice.
The mayor said the time for talk is over.
“We’ve been working on reform issues for a number of years now. We have to accelerate the pace of that, and really give voice to the pain and the anguish that we’re seeing out on the streets every single day,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “People are sick of rhetoric. They’re sick of talk. They want concrete action.”
Mayor Lightfoot was joined for the “Mayors Who Matter” town hall by three other black women mayors – Mayor London Breed of San Francisco, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, and Mayor Muriel Bowser, of Washington, D.C.
They each spoke about their unique experiences navigating today’s challenges, and how they support each other.
Atlanta’s Mayor Bottoms said she chatted by phone with Mayor Lightfoot just Sunday morning about this weekend’s protests.