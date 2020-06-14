CHICAGO (CBS) — Protests for justice were held in multiple locations Sunday – including Skokie and Boystown.
In Skokie Sunday, a neighbors came together for a Vigil for Black Lives. They said they came together to show support and care for the African-American community.
Meanwhile Sunday, protesters with the group Refuse Fascism made sure their voices were heard on Sunday, President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday.
The group gathered near Diversey Parkway and Cannon Drive in Lincoln Park, calling for an escalation of nonviolent resistance in the fight for justice.
And in Boystown, dozens of drag performers took to the street in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
They wanted to call special attention to the plight of the transgender community – particularly people of color – when it comes to police brutality.
Marchers were proceeding north along Halsted Street from Belmont Avenue to Grace Street and Broadway. They were set to hold a rally to share their stories and outline ideas for change.