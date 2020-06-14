CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged with dragging a police officer with a stolen vehicle before another officer shot them Friday in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.
Darien Mitchell, 21, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer. Cordero Ramey, 20, is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon with no FOID card. Both men are also facing felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The two men were arrested Friday shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Green Street after police say they were positively identified as the men in the stolen vehicle.
Police say Mitchell, the driver, struck the officer with the 2018 Chevy Malibu and dragged him, causing non-life threatening injuries.
Both men were then shot by another officer and were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
One weapon was recovered at the scene.
Mitchel and Ramey are expected in bond court Sunday.