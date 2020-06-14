CHICAGO (CBS) — Visitation was held Sunday for Dr. Conrad Worrill, an African-American leader in civil rights and education.
Worrill passed away on Wednesday, June 3. He was 78.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was among the many who came out Sunday to pay their respects.
Dr. Worrill was a hero to many – having worked tirelessly to help young people.
He joined the Inner Cities Studies – later Urban Communities Studies – faculty at Northeastern Illinois University in 1976 and taught at the university for more than 40 years.
Dr. Worrill was also chairman of the National Black United Front, a consultant for the Million Man March in 1995, and a participant in the United Nations World Conference Against Racism in 2001.
Dr. Worrill also hosted a show on WVON radio.
A private funeral is scheduled for Monday.