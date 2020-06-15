CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a loud bang and then smoke.

It happened all happening outside a bank ATM in Lakeview. The small explosion captured on this surveillance video.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has the story.

A police report said there was some damage to the ATM at the Fifth Third bank. No one was injured and nothing was taken.

There is hardly any sign of damage. The ATM has been open for business all day, but that explosion gave neighbors quite a scare. It was captured on surveillance video and a figure on that video could help police determine what happened.

The bustle of city life, even in a pandemic, continues to pass by Belmont and Clark by day, but something else happened Sunday night.

“I could see the explosion happen,” said Lakeview resident Patrick McCarron.

The block was quiet and empty and then at 11:30, a sudden and fiery explosion rocked the nearby apartments and condos.

“I was watching a movie and the next thing you know there’s a giant explosion,” McCarron said. “My cat leaps off my lap across the room.”

Patrick McCarron’s security camera pointed out his apartment window captured it all. The explosion, according to police, came from the Fifth Third bank drive-through ATM just out of view from the building.

Incidentally, McCarron was with his cat, watching a documentary.

McCarron’s video caught something else: the shadow of a figure passing through the bank’s parking lot and eventually leaving moments after the explosion. A person who police said could provide information on the incident.

“He kind of scatters around, walks around the area, goes back and leaves,” McCarron said.

Though authorities and the bank report the ATM was damaged but not robbed, CBS 2 found barely a sign of any complications and it was business as usual for the drive through.

The bank’s parking lot was busy all weekend, first as a gathering point for a peaceful protest and then later as a staging area for police.

A spot where, as night fell, an explosion, in uncertain times, set neighbors on edge.

“I definitely was glad it didn’t seem to expand at all,” McCarron said.

The city’s bomb squad was called in to assist in the initial investigation. There was no damage to the building. The bank was open all day Monday.

No arrests have been made and detectives are still investigating.