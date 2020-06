Man Says TV Repair Shop In Gary Took His Money, Returned Only One Of His Two TVsA Merrillville, Indiana man wanted to get two broken TVs fixed, but instead, he said the repairman took his money and only returned one TV.

Aldermen, Activists Rally At City Hall For Removal Of Police Officers From Chicago Public SchoolsMillions of tax dollars are at stake in the push to remove police officers from inside Chicago Public Schools. But those who are pushing for the move say it’s about so much more.

Rush To Pay Unemployment Claims Brings Spike In Fraudulent CasesIn its rush to get money into the hands of unemployed, the state of Illinois is skipping the verification process and aiding unemployment fraud, according to officials at one company that verifies unemployment claims for businesses.

After Fire, 'Door Of Hope' To Reopen With Some Help; 'We Have To Rebuild'"It provides a safe environment for men who are recently homeless, who have made up in the heart that they don’t want to continue to be homeless and want to resolve whatever it is that brought them this way."