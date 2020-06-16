CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials have confirmed 623 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois in the past 24 hours, including 72 more deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has had 133,639 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,398 deaths.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Illinois has conducted 1,228,341 virus tests, including 18,729 in the past day. The statewide positivity rate for the past week is 3%, according to IDPH.
As of Monday night, 1,939 virus patients were being treated at Illinois hospitals, including 561 in intensive care, and 331 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 93% statewide recovery rate as of Tuesday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.