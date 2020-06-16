CHICAGO (CBS) — Kwame Raoul has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Illinois Attorney General is believed to be the highest ranking state official to have contracted COVID-19.
Raoul released a statement on his condition:
“After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, I consulted with my health care provider using telehealth services. Upon the advice of my doctor, I was tested yesterday and informed today that I have tested positive for COVID-19.”
The Illinois Attorney General said he has been self-isolating since his symptoms began. He said overall his symptoms are mild, but he’ll continue to self isolate under the guidance of his doctor and “public health officials.”
Raoul said he is in the process of identifying individuals he may have come into contact with, so they can self-isolate and contact their physicians.
He added operations at the Attorney General’s office will continue as usual.
“Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often,” Raoul said.