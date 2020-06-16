CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago-area SCR Medical Transportation is looking to hire more than 250 drivers for its paratransit operations at a job fair this Saturday, June 20.
The 250 permanent positions are open to anyone ages 23 and older with a good driving record of at least three to five years, depending on the position. Applicants must pass a background check and drug screen, and will receive a two week paid training on how to maneuver wheelchairs and walkers, along with other job-specific responsibilities.
Pay starts at $14 per hour and offers full benefits, a company spokesperson said.
Those interested can learn more at SCR Medical Transportation’s website.