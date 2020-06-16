CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after police say he opened fire on Lake County Sheriff’s officers and United States Marshals as they tried to serve a warrant.
SWAT team members were on the scene following the incident in the 38500 block of Green Bay Road in north suburban Beach Park Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were looking for a suspect in a 2018 murder in Zion, Illinois, when they walked up to the home shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Chris Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Covelli said the 24-year-old suspect exited a nearby car with as officers walked up to the home and opened fire.
Officers fired back, hitting the man. They attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two officers were also hospitalized, one for a cut to the arm and the other for evaluation.
An independent investigation into the shooting will be conducted by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.
Officers are not releasing the suspect’s name as the coroner’s office communicates with his family.