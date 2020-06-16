CHICAGO (CBS)– Ten bus-loads of parents and educators will gather at City Hall for a peaceful stand-in Tuesday morning.

The deadline is approaching that would end funding for more than a dozen early childhood education centers in Chicago, despite decades of service.

For at least a dozen early childhood development centers across the city, this means they’ll lose funding.

Group advocates say the City of Chicago, through the Department of Family and Support Services, will defund or underfund thousands of child care slots that are located predominantly in the poorest parts of the city.

One of those losing needed funding is the Little Angels Childcare Center in Englewood. The center is a 25-year staple for getting kids prepared to enter Kindergarden.

More than a dozen others are slated to lose all of their city-granted public funding. Another dozen will see substantial reductions on June 30.

“We have not heard from DFSS, we have not heard from the Mayor’s office,” Beata Skorusa from the Montessori Foundation of Chicago said. “So, we feel that we are going to bring the issues to them, since they are refusing to speak with us or email us or respond to our inquiries.”

CBS 2 reached out to the City for a response but did not hear back. A lawsuit regarding how the funding grants were issued will go before a judge later this week.

The buses will arrive at city hall just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.