Gov. JB Pritzker Unveils $900 Million In COVID-19 Relief GrantsFunded by a combination of federal coronavirus stimulus dollars and state grants, Pritzker said the funding is aimed at easing the financial burden of the virus outbreak and recent civil unrest.

Riot Fest Canceled For This Year, Puts Tickets On Sale For 2021 More Than A Year In AdvanceRiot Fest announced this week that it is canceling its 2020 festival. But it presented the cancellation as a “move” to next year.

Cocktails To Go Now Legal In Chicago, As Bars Also Open Their Outdoor SeatingThe ordinance unanimously approved by aldermen on Wednesday would allow bars and restaurants with liquor licenses, but not liquor stores, to offer pre-mixed cocktails for pickup or delivery.

Aldermen Approve Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Plan For Spending $1.13 Billion In COVID-19 Stimulus FundsA group of aldermen this week sent Lightfoot a letter demanding a promise not to spend any of those funds on policing, but the mayor's office has made no such promises.