By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Air Quality Alert, Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago temperature, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Great Lakes

CHICAGO (CBS) — As a high pressure system stays locked over the eastern Great Lakes, the Chicago area will stay dry, and temperatures will continue to rise. An air quality alert is in effect through midnight Thursday night.

Even with highs around 90 in the next two days, dew points remain in the 50s.

It will start feeling more humid into Friday afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms Friday evening but a higher chance into Saturday.

Forecast- 

Wednesday night: Clear. Low 65

Thursday: Sunny. High 89

Friday: Partly Sunny. Late day storm chance, especially in far western suburbs. High 91

