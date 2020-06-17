CHICAGO (CBS) — As a high pressure system stays locked over the eastern Great Lakes, the Chicago area will stay dry, and temperatures will continue to rise. An air quality alert is in effect through midnight Thursday night.
Even with highs around 90 in the next two days, dew points remain in the 50s.
It will start feeling more humid into Friday afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms Friday evening but a higher chance into Saturday.
Forecast-
Wednesday night: Clear. Low 65
Thursday: Sunny. High 89
Friday: Partly Sunny. Late day storm chance, especially in far western suburbs. High 91