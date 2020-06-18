CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials have confirmed 593 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois in the past day, including 55 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has had 134,778 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,537 deaths.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Illinois has conducted 1,283,832 virus tests, including 25,403 in the past day. The statewide positivity rate for the past week is 3%, according to IDPH.
As of Wednesday night, 1,878 virus patients were being treated at Illinois hospitals, including 538 in intensive care, and 321 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 93% statewide recovery rate as of Thursday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.