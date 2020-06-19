CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday is going to be a hot and humid day.

Thursday’s temperatures are going to climb to the 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Weekend rain is approaching. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible early Sunday, but conditions are expected to clear throughout the day. Rain is possible into next week as well.