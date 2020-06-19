CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday is going to be a hot and humid day.
Thursday’s temperatures are going to climb to the 90s with mostly sunny skies.
Turning up the heat on this Friday. Highs today climbing into the lower 90s but humidity not too awful. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/s0vlsWPF7b
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) June 19, 2020
Weekend rain is approaching. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
After a dry week it gets a bit more unsettled this weekend with periods of showers & thunderstorms. Best chances coming late Saturday into Saturday night. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/T0vV29E6aK
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) June 19, 2020
Showers and thunderstorms are possible early Sunday, but conditions are expected to clear throughout the day. Rain is possible into next week as well.