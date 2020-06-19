CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago area DMVs are closing down just two weeks after reopening because workers tested positive for COVID-19.
The Schaumburg driver services facility will be shut down until July 2 to allow for a deep cleaning.
According to the Secretary of State’s office the nearest facilities include Lake Zurich at 951 S. Rand Road, Des Plaines at 1470 Lee St., and Elgin at 595 S. State St., which will be open and serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses or ID cards and vehicle transactions.
The commercial drivers center in South Holland is shut down until July 7.
CDL drivers are encouraged to visit the nearest facilities, which include Elk Grove Village at 650 Roppolo Dr., West Chicago at 1280 Powis Rd, and Bradley at 1111 Blatt Blvd.