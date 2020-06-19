CHICAGO (CBS)– Over 20,000 people are expected to march and rally in support of racial equity and social justice Friday.
Thousands will march to commemorate Juneteenth, the day slavery officially ended in the United States in 1865. Organizers say they want to seize this moment and use it to fight for real change.
The march will start at Roosevelt and Columbus and will head up towards Jackson Boulevard then end at Grant Park.
Organizers of Friday’s rally want people to come together to remember the past and honor the memories of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and the countless lives lost, while also pushing for change.
Chicago pastors are helping lead the march.
“This is a moment of education,” Pastor Chris Harris, of Bright Star Church, said. “And if non-black people, particularly white people, are really interested in getting informed, getting inspired, getting involved they ought to meet us at 12 p.m. at what we’re calling the City of Chicago’s largest lunch and learn.”
The march begins at noon. Organizers say even with thousands of people expected at today’s event it will be positive and peaceful.
Watch live coverage of the march at 12 p.m. on CBSN on the CBS 2 website or app.