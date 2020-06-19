CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was killed in a shooting Friday morning in the East Chatham neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, three people were on a sidewalk when an unknown man approached and began firing multiple shots. The incident took place in the 900 block of East 79th Street just before 3:30 a.m.
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 42-year-old man was shot in the ankle and also taken to University of Chicago Hospital. A 45-year-old woman was also shot in the ankle and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
Police said they are talking to a person of interest.
This is a developing story.