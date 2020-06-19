Youth Baseball Practice Looks Different During Pandemic, But In Deerfield, All Agree It's 'Going Great'The CBS 2 Morning Insiders headed to Deerfield to find out what a baseball practice looks like in the COVID era.

Bulls Head Physician Dr. Brian Cole On How Safe It Really Is For Sports To ReturnCBS 2's Matt Zahn spoke with Bulls head physician Dr. Brian Cole, who's also Managing Partner at Midwest Orthapaedics at Rush Hospital, about how safe it really is for sports to return.

Horse Racing Set To Return At Arlington Race Track In July, Pending ApprovalHorse racing is set to return at Arlington Park, without fans, at least to start.

Harbour Town 'Places Premium On Short Game,' Says Dottie Pepper On RBC HeritageHarbour Town Golf Links welcomes a major-caliber field for the RBC Heritage, as the PGA Tour enters the second week of the resumed season.

Former Bears Coach Dave Wannstedt On Montgomery And QB CompetitionFormer Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt tells Luke Stuckmeyer that he’s a big believer in running back David Montgomery.

NWSL Challenge Cup Opening Match Airs On CBS Saturday, June 27The league's last two champions will square off in the opening match of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup live on CBS Saturday June 27.