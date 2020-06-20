CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot at a party on Chicago’s North Side Saturday morning.
Police say a party was happening around 2:30 a.m. near Pine Grove and Diversey in the Park West neighborhood when someone went up to the man and started shooting.
Despite being shot in the cheek, arm and leg, police say he went to St. Joseph Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody, and Area 3 detectives are investigating.
There have been 21 shootings in Chicago since Friday night.