CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late Saturday afternoon, evening, and overnight.

Some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 60s

A few showers or thunderstorms possible early and late on Sunday, but most of Father’s Day will be drier.

The high for Sunday is in the middle 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are also likely on Monday then more scattered Tuesday and Wednesday with many dry hours.

Look for a warm start to next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s Monday but, cooling into the upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.