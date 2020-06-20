CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 634 new cases of COVID-19, and 45 more deaths.
The total number statewide now amounts to 136,104 confirmed cases and 6,625 deaths in 101 counties.
The latest deaths included one man in his 40s, two women and three men in their 50s, two women and three men in their 60s, three men in their 70s, four women and two men in their 80s, and five women and three men in their 90s.
The deaths also included one man and two women in their 80s in DuPage County; one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 70s, one man in his 80s, and one man in his 90s in Kane County; one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s, and one man in his 90s in Lake County; one man in his 60s and one woman in her 80s in McHenry County; and one man in his 70s in Will County.
Boone, Peoria, and St. Clair counties also reported deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,965 tests for a total of 1,336,968. The seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 13 to June 19 is 3 percent.