CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday were looking for a man who pulled up on a bicycle on the Lakefront Trail and groped a woman walking her dog.
Around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, the 48-year-old woman was walking her dog on the bike path near Berwyn Avenue when the suspect pulled up behind her on a bike, police said.
The suspect then touched the woman inappropriately from behind, police said.
He then fled north on the path.
The suspect was described as an African-American male between 17 and 21 years old, standing 5 feet 10 to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He had a short hairstyle, a dark complexion, and a muscular build and was wearing black shorts with gray undershorts and no shirt, police said.
Police advised the public to be aware of surroundings and pay special attention to suspicious people, and also to walk in pairs and to call 911 and provide detailed descriptions of any suspect.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.