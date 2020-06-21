CHICAGO (CBS) — Father’s Day is also the first full day of summer. A weak cold front is moving through the Chicago area. A few showers remain a possibility very early in the morning, but mostly sunny skies will follow.
Sunday will see a high temperature of 85 degrees with nearly calm conditions. It will be 77 degrees near the lake. The normal high for the day is 82 degrees, but Saturday was well above that at 91.
South suburban areas will hold on to the chance of showers moving through the afternoon, and there is a very slight chance north near the lake.
Monday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the middle 80s.
Temperatures will run at or slightly less than seasonable levels Tuesday through Saturday.
Forecast-
Sunday: Slight chance of an early morning shower. Becoming mostly sunny. Chance of afternoon showers far south. High of 85
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low of 69
Monday: Partly sunny with showers a thunderstorms. High of 86