CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana state health officials announced 393 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional five deaths Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 42,423 and the total number of confirmed deaths 2,350.
There are also an additional 190 probable deaths that have been reported based on diagnoses for patients with no positive test, according to the Illinois State Department of Health.
So far 411,920 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 401,802 Saturday.
Officials said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady with 38% of ICU beds and more than 81% of ventilators available.