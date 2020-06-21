FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — Tensions were high in south suburban Ford Heights Sunday night, after the Cook County Sheriff’s office said an officer fired at a suspect.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office said a sheriff’s police officer was conducting a traffic stop when numerous people got out of the car and ran off in multiple directions.

The officer chased one of the people who ran, and the suspect stopped and took out a gun, sheriff’s police said.

The officer fired at the suspect. The suspect then fled again, but was arrested soon afterward and the firearm was recovered, the Sheriff’s office said.

A large police presence remained at the scene at 14th Street and Lexington Avenue at 10 p.m.

Investigators put up crime tape around the scene.

Dozens of people spilled into the street and approached officers who arrived to search for evidence.

Police closed off part of Lincoln Highway while investigating.

The Sheriff’s office said there was no indication that anyone was shot or otherwise injured, and there was no threat to public safety.